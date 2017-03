MOSCOW May 8 Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o's second-half goal sent Anzhi Makhachkala into the Russian Cup final after a 1-0 semi-final victory at holders Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.

Zenit dominated for much of the match but Eto'o's goal on 61 minutes, combined with some notable saves by Anzhi goalkeeper Vladimir Gabulov helped Guus Hiddink's team prevail.

Anzhi will play CSKA Moscow, who beat Rostov 2-0 on Tuesday, in the final on June 1 in Grozny, capital of the Chechnya region. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Justin Palmer)