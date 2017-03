MOSCOW May 8 Rostov won the first title in their 84-year history when they beat FC Krasnodar 6-5 on penalties in the Russian Cup final at the Anzhi Arena in Dagestan on Thursday.

The game went to spot-kicks after a dour 90 minutes and extra time, with both teams reduced to 10 men, failed to produce a goal.

Ivorian defender Igor Lolo was left with the responsibility of scoring the vital spot-kick for Rostov after captain Stipe Pletikosa saved Yury Gazinsky's penalty for Krasnodar who were only formed in 2008.

Rostov also reached the Russian Cup final in 2003 but were beaten by Spartak Moscow 1-0.

Miodrag Bozovic's Rostov side will now play in next season's Europa League. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)