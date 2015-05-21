MOSCOW May 21 Lokomotiv Moscow ended an eight-year trophy drought when they won the Russian Cup with a 3-1 extra time victory over Kuban Krasnodar in Astrakhan on Thursday.

Cup final debutants Kuban enjoyed the better start and took the lead in the 28th minute through midfielder Vladislav Ignatyev who capitalised on a defensive error.

In the 73rd minute six-time Russian Cup winners Lokomotiv drew level through Senegalese forward Baye Oumar Niasse whose shot after neat approach play forced extra time.

In the 104th minute Lokomotiv took a deserved lead through Mbark Boussoufa's header before Aleksei Miranchuk sealed victory in the dying stages.

"I want to commemorate this victory to my father, who died last year," Lokomotiv's caretaker manager Igor Cherevchenko, who became the first to win the Russian Cup as a player and a coach, said.

"My father did everything to make sure that I would be a good person, a good player, and a good coach." (Editing by Tom Hayward)