MOSCOW May 9 Roman Eremenko struck late in the second half to give Rubin Kazan a 1-0 win over Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Cup final on Wednesday but the match in Yekaterinburg was marred by crowd trouble after the final whistle.

Hundreds of fans from both teams ran on to the pitch at the end of the match.

The ugly scenes, broadcast live on Russian television will not do Yekaterinburg any favours as the Ural city is among those bidding to host games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Finland midfielder Eremenko fired a low shot from about 30 metres that surprised Dynamo keeper Anton Shunin to settle the match and earn Rubin the trophy for the first time.

"We really wanted to win this cup to complete our set of (domestic) trophies," coach Kurban Berdyev, who guided Rubin to back-to-back Russian league titles in 2008-09, told Russian television. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alison Wildey)