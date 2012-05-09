MOSCOW May 9 Roman Eremenko struck late in the
second half to give Rubin Kazan a 1-0 win over Dynamo Moscow in
the Russian Cup final on Wednesday but the match in
Yekaterinburg was marred by crowd trouble after the final
whistle.
Hundreds of fans from both teams ran on to the pitch at the
end of the match.
The ugly scenes, broadcast live on Russian television will
not do Yekaterinburg any favours as the Ural city is among those
bidding to host games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Finland midfielder Eremenko fired a low shot from about 30
metres that surprised Dynamo keeper Anton Shunin to settle the
match and earn Rubin the trophy for the first time.
"We really wanted to win this cup to complete our set of
(domestic) trophies," coach Kurban Berdyev, who guided Rubin to
back-to-back Russian league titles in 2008-09, told Russian
television.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alison Wildey)