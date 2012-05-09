* Hundreds of fans invade pitch
* Players involved in tunnel scuffle
(Adds detail, quotes)
MOSCOW May 9 A late goal by Roman Eremenko gave
Rubin Kazan a 1-0 win over Dynamo Moscow at Yekaterinburg on
Wednesday in a Russian Cup final marred by crowd trouble after
the final whistle.
Hundreds of fans from both teams ran on to the pitch at the
end of the match.
The ugly scenes, broadcast live on television, will not do
Yekaterinburg any favours as the Ural city is bidding to host
matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
According to local media reports, there was also a scuffle
between Dynamo's Australian midfielder Luke Wilkshire and two
Rubin players, Finland midfielder Eremenko and Spanish defender
Sezar Navas, in the tunnel after the game.
Rubin won the trophy for the first time after Eremenko beat
keeper Anton Shunin with a low shot from 30 metres.
"We really wanted to win this to complete our set of
(domestic) trophies," coach Kurban Berdyev told Russian
television.
Berdyev also guided Rubin to back-to-back league titles in
2008 and 2009.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Tony Jimenez)