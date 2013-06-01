MOSCOW, June 1 CSKA Moscow sealed a domestic double when they beat Anzhi Makhachkala 4-3 on penalties to win the Russian Cup on Saturday after the final, being held for the first time in Chechnya, had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Seydou Doumbia beat Anzhi keeper Vladimir Gabulov with the spot kick that secured victory in the shootout and a first league and cup double in seven years for CSKA who lifted their seventh Russian Cup and 12th including Soviet-era triumphs.

Leonid Slutsky's CSKA side, who were crowned Russian champions last month, took an eighth-minute lead through Ahmed Musa before Anzhi pulled level through Lassana Diarra's stunning 74th-minute strike from about 25 metres.

The French midfielder was given time to switch the ball on to his left foot before unleashing a devastating shot that cut through the CSKA defence and whizzed over the head of goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev, who barely moved, into the top of the net.

With both keepers making a series of good saves in extra time, neither side could find a breakthrough and penalties followed in Grozny, capital of Russia's Chechnya region and the site of two devastating post-Soviet separatist wars.

Anzhi, managed by Guus Hiddink and chasing a first major trophy, missed two spot kicks with Akinfeyev deflecting Yuri Zhirkov's effort and Jucilei da Silva shooting wide, while Nigerian Musa was the only CSKA player to fail. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Sonia Oxley)