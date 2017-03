MOSCOW Aug 25 Russian champions CSKA Moscow have signed Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko from top-flight rivals Rubin Kazan.

"I am very happy I can start work with my new team," the 27-year-old told CSKA's website. "There are a lot of emotions and expectations in particular over the Champions League.

"Every footballer dreams about playing in this tournament. I think I am in good physical shape, I just need to get some games under my belt."

Eremenko, who has scored four goals in 60 appearances for Finland, has agreed a four-year deal with CSKA.

He is the club's third signing of the season after Russian forward Kirill Panchenko and Israeli midfielder Bibras Natkho.

CSKA qualified automatically for the Champions League group stages. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tony Jimenez)