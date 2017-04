MOSCOW, March 11 Brazilian-born Lokomotiv Moscow goalkeeper Guilherme, who recently received Russian citizenship, has been called up for the national team squad, according to the Russian Football Union's website www.rfs.ru.

The 30-year-old is part of a 29-man squad that will play friendlies against Lithuania and France this month.

Guilherme left Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense to join Lokomotiv Moscow in 2007 and qualified for Russian citizenship after living in the country permanently for more than five years. He received his Russian passport in November.

Guilherme has played in all of Lokomotiv's 19 league matches this season and conceded 25 goals.

Russia have been drawn in Euro 2016 Group B, along with England, Slovakia and Wales.