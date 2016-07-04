MOSCOW, July 4 President Vladimir Putin has signed off a new law making Russians show identification if they want to buy tickets for sporting events, the government's information website www.pravo.fso.gov.ru stated on Monday.

The law will also allow the Interior Ministry to create a blacklist of fans who will be banned from attending events. The list will be published on the department's website.

Russian football fans were blamed for violence before the Euro 2016 match with England in Marseille last month. Around 20 supporters were deported back to Russia, while three fans received prison sentences in France.

Before the legislation was introduced, Russians were able to buy tickets for sporting events without any need for identification such as a domestic passport. The law covers all official sports events in Russia and takes effect immediately.

Russia is due to host the next soccer World Cup in 2018.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy. Editing by Adrian Warner.)