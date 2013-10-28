BELGRADE Oct 28 World Cup finalists Russia will play Serbia in a friendly in Dubai on Nov. 15, the Serbian Football Association (RSS) said on its website (www.rss.rs) on Monday.

"It was coach Sinisa Mihajlovic's desire to make sure that Serbia keep improving by playing strong rivals in friendly matches after the World Cup qualifiers," the RSS said.

"The match with Russia will be played at the Dubai city stadium and the kickoff time is yet to be determined."

Russia reached next year's finals in Brazil by winning Europe's Group F ahead of Portugal, while Serbia failed to qualify after finishing third in Group A behind Belgium and traditional rivals Croatia.

Mihajlovic said after the qualifiers he would announce in mid-November whether he would apply for an extension to his contract, which runs out in December. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Rex Gowar)