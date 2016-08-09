MOSCOW Aug 9 Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has signed a two-year deal with Arsenal Tula, the Russian Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old former Arsenal player, who played six Premier League matches for the English Premier League club, has already been playing in Russia for FC Ufa since September 2014.

He made eight appearances last season and was sent off twice.

One of those dismissals came in July 2015, when he received a red card for showing his middle finger to Spartak Moscow supporters after he believed he had been the victim of racist abuse.

Spartak did not receive any disciplinary action, while the player was given a two-game suspension.

In April 2016, his contract was ended by mutual consent.

Arsenal Tula won promotion back to the Russian Premier League and have three points from two matches. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)