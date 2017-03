MOSCOW Aug 29 Slovakia defender Tomas Hubocan has ended a six and a half year spell at Zenit St Petersburg by joining Dynamo Moscow, the Russian league leaders said on Friday.

The 28-year-old is one of six players Dynamo have signed in recent weeks. Among the others were France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena and Manchester United defender Alexander Buttner.

Hubocan, 28, who has 30 caps for his country, scored one goal in 174 appearances for Zenit and helped them win the league twice and the 2008 UEFA Cup.

Zenit are top of the table with a maximum 15 points from five matches. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tony Jimenez)