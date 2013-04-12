MOSCOW, April 12 Runaway Russian league leaders CSKA Moscow's sequence of five successive wins came to an end when they drew 0-0 with rivals Dynamo Moscow on Friday.

The army team now have 56 points from 24 games, nine ahead of second-placed Zenit St Petersburg with six matches remaining.

Champions Zenit, who beat lowly Krylya Sovietov Samara 1-0 thanks to a dubious penalty by Brazil striker Hulk last weekend, will try to extend their winning streak to four games on Saturday when they take on Lokomotiv Moscow.

Big spenders Anzhi Makhachkala, 13 points off the pace in third spot, visit struggling Volga Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday hoping to record their first victory since December.

CSKA missed Brazilian Vagner Love and his fellow striker, Ivory Coast international Seydou Doumbia, against Dynamo.

Love was suspended after being sent off in the previous game against Volga while Doumbia was injured.

To make matters worse forward Alan Dzagoyev, who had scored in three consecutive matches for CSKA, had to go off in the second half with a muscle strain.

Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa missed a good opportunity in the first half when he scuffed a shot from 10 metres.

Dynamo and Germany striker Kevin Kuranyi also fired over the bar from close range minutes later.

"I wouldn't say we're totally satisfied with a draw but we did the best we could considering the circumstances," CSKA coach Leonid Slutsky told NTV Plus.

"We were missing our big guns up front but hopefully we'll be back to full force for our next game."

Slutsky, who faces a game against Spartak Moscow next week, was pleased with his defence and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev who kept a clean sheet for the fifth game in a row.

Dynamo, coached by former Romania and Chelsea wing back Dan Petrescu, are fourth after extending their unbeaten run to 10 games.

"I have to be pleased with how we played tonight. We haven't lost for a long time," Petrescu said.

"We played against a very strong team, almost champions. I don't see how anybody can catch them now." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)