MOSCOW May 15 Russian Premier League champions Zenit St. Petersburg will not retain their title this season after they drew 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow on Sunday.

Hulk scored a penalty for Zenit after 10 minutes, but Alexander Samedov levelled just before halftime.

Zenit have 56 points, three behind CSKA Moscow who play Krasnodar on Monday.

Even if the St. Petersburg side finish on the same number of points as CSKA, they will not overtake the Moscow side because the team from the Russian capital have won more games.

Zenit beat CSKA 4-1 in the Russian Cup final, head coach Andre Villas-Boas's last trophy before he steps down at the end of the season.

"The fight to win the title is over and if I am being objective, then it will not be easy to get a place in the Champions League," Villas-Boas said.

"The key moment was not today's match, but those games at the start of the season and midway through the campaign when we dropped points," he added. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)