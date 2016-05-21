MOSCOW May 21 CSKA Moscow beat Rubin Kazan 1-0 on Saturday to win the Russian Premier League title for the sixth time.

Alan Dzagoev scored the only goal of the game after 19 minutes and CSKA finished two points clear of Rostov, who defeated Terek Grozny 2-0.

CSKA will play in the Champions League group stages while Rostov will start their campaign in the third qualifying round.

It was CSKA's third league title under head coach Leonid Slutskiy who also led the team to victory in 2013 and 2014.

"This brings so much happiness. I am proud that I work at a club with such footballers and fans," Slutskiy said.

Zenit St. Petersburg finish third after a 3-0 win over Dynamo Moscow and qualify for the Europa League.

Dynamo were relegated from the top flight for the first time, dropping down to the first division along with Mordoviya.

Anji Makhachkala and Kuban Krasnodar will playoff against the sides finishing third and fourth in the first Division to try to preserve their Premier League status.

The league's top scorer was Krasnodar forward Fedor Smolov, who finished the campaign with 20 goals. (Editing by Ed Osmond)