(Adds Spartak quotes)

MOSCOW May 13 Spartak Moscow beat city rivals Lokomotiv 2-0 on the final day of the Russian league season on Sunday to secure second place behind champions Zenit St Petersburg.

Zenit, who sealed their second consecutive Russian title with three games to spare last month, beat Anzhi Makhachkala 2-0 to finish 13 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

Spartak took full advantage of a slip-up by CSKA Moscow, who crashed to a 3-1 defeat at mid-table Rubin Kazan, to leapfrog their bitter rivals and clinch a spot in next season's Champions League qualifiers.

Czech defender Marek Suchy and Russia international Artem Dzyuba were on target for Spartak, who were missing their leading scorer, Nigerian Emmanuel Emenike, through suspension.

Despite finishing second, Spartak will have a new coach next season, with Spaniard Unai Emery, who is leaving Valencia at the end of the season, replacing former Russia international Valery Karpin, who had steered Spartak since 2009.

"Emery will be our head coach next season after he had agreed a two-year contract. Karpin will stay in his general director's job," Spartak's billionaire owner Leonid Fedun told reporters.

In Kazan, Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda fired CSKA 1-0 ahead just before the interval but the army team, who led Spartak by a point going into the season's finale, collapsed in the second half and ended up a disappointing third.

Dynamo Moscow finished fourth despite being held to a 1-1 draw by outsiders Kuban Krasnodar and will play next season in the Europa League along with big spenders Anzhi, coached by former Russia boss Guus Hiddink, who finished fifth. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John Mehaffey)