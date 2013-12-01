Dec 1 Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel rifled an unstoppable left-foot shot to earn Zenit St Petersburg a 1-1 draw at second from bottom Terek Grozny on Sunday as Luciano Spalletti's men moved a point clear at the top of the Russian league.

Zenit, however, have now gone seven games in all competitions without a victory including a humiliating 2-0 defeat by third division Tyumen in the Russian Cup.

The league leaders have 37 points from 18 matches, one ahead of Lokomotiv Moscow who visit Kuban Krasnodar on Monday.

Moscow rivals Spartak and CSKA, who also have a game in hand, are on 33 points.

Igor Lebedenko opened the scoring in the 51st minute with a well-taken effort from outside the penalty area after Polish defender Marcin Komorowski had headed against the bar.

Democratic Republic of Congo striker Jeremy Bokila almost doubled Terek's lead from close range midway through the second half but Witsel levelled with a brilliant shot from 18 metres that gave Ukrainian keeper Yaroslav Godzyur no chance.

The game in the Chechen capital Grozny, which is more than 2,100km from St Petersburg, was delayed by 20 minutes after Zenit arrived late at the Akhmat Arena.

"Our flight from St Petersburg to Grozny took exactly the same amount of time as it took to get from the airport to the stadium," said Italian coach Spalletti. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)