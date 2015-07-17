MOSCOW, July 17 Ufa's Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong was sent off after he raised a middle finger to the crowd in response to monkey chants in the Russian Premier League season-opener at Spartak Moscow on Friday.

"When the match was stopped, the fans started shouting 'monkey' at me," the former Arsenal player told reporters after the game ended 2-2. "Then the monkey chants started."

"I don't have any problems with the Spartak fans in general. I just did not keep my cool, I showed my emotions and it was my mistake. I want to say sorry for what I did," he added.

Ufa general director Shamil Gazizov said his club would not seek punishment for Spartak.

"It was an unfortunate incident. There were people who could have shouted things. These are emotions which go away after the game. We are partners with the red and whites and are on good terms," he said.

"What Frimpong did was wrong. Sometimes you even have to hold back the tears and just put up with it," Gazizov added.

Frimpong was shown the red card just after the half hour mark in Moscow with the score 1-1.

The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute, through a header from Bosnian forward Haris Handzic, but the hosts equalised in the 24th through Serdar Tasci following a corner.

Spartak tried to seize the initiative after Frimpong's dismissal, but it was Ufa who took the lead with defender Dmitri Stotski scoring in the 67th minute before Spartak's new signing Ze Luis equalised in the 79th.

The match was Dmitri Alenichev's first in charge as head coach of Spartak after Murat Yakin was sacked in the summer.

"I liked the way we played today, but we have things to work on, especially concerning our need to take our chances," said Alenichev. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Alan Baldwin)