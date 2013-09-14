(Adds Zenit victory)

MOSCOW, Sept 14 Spartak Moscow stayed within touching distance of city rivals CSKA at the top of the Russian first division with a 1-0 victory at Volga Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday.

Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan scored the 32nd-minute winner that gave third-placed Spartak 17 points from eight games, three behind leaders and champions CSKA Moscow who beat Rostov 1-0 earlier in the day.

Konstantin Bazelyuk was CSKA's match-winner on his debut.

The 19-year-old forward, who came on as a second-half substitute for fellow debutant Vitinho, netted with his first touch in senior football after joining CSKA in January 2012 and working his way into the squad from the second team.

Zenit St Petersburg are second in the table, also on 17 points and ahead of Spartak on goal difference, after a 2-0 win at home to struggling Terek Grozny.

FK Krasnodar stayed sixth in the 16-team league after they were denied by an 89th-minute equaliser from Ibragim Callagov in a 1-1 draw at home to Krylya Sovietov Samara.

Rostov goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa kept CSKA at bay in the first half, thwarting Nigeria striker Ahmed Musa from close range before he clawed out a curling shot by Brazilian Vitinho who signed a five-year deal with the club this month.

Croatian Pletikosa also palmed away Musa's header from two metres after halftime but was powerless in the 70th minute when Bazelyuk got on the end of a crisp Musa cross from the left after the livewire forward was put through by Swiss midfielder Steven Zuber.

Pletikosa denied CSKA a second goal in the closing stages when he parried a ferocious 20-metre shot by Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade and Stephen Wood in London; editing by Tony Jimenez)