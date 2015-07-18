MOSCOW, July 18 Ahmed Musa's late goal gave CSKA Moscow a perfect start to their Russian Premier League campaign with 1-0 victory over Rubin Kazan on Saturday.

Last season's runners-up dominated for long periods but had to wait until the 87th minute to take the points when Nigerian international Musa scored after being put through by Georgi Milanov.

CSKA's head coach Leonid Slutski lamented Rubin's defensive tactics but was pleased to make a winning start.

"The most important thing was we were able to put pressure on our opponents right to the end. This shows that our team has character and ability," said Slutski, who is the favourite to take over from Fabio Capello as the head coach of the Russian national team. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Justin Palmer)