MOSCOW, April 14 Zenit St Petersburg beat CSKA
Moscow 2-0 in the top-of-the-table clash on Saturday to all but
secure their second consecutive Russian Premier League title
with five games to spare.
Zenit, coached by Italian Luciano Spalletti, need to win at
Kuban Krasnodar next Saturday to clinch their third domestic
title since 2007 after stretching their lead over second-placed
CSKA to 14 points.
Zenit winger Vladimir Bystrov put the home team ahead with
his first goal of the season midway through the second half with
a diving header.
Russia captain Andrei Arshavin sealed the win a minute from
time with his first for Zenit since rejoining his former club on
a three-month loan from Arsenal in February.
CSKA are now in danger of losing the second Champions League
spot to arch-rivals Spartak Moscow, who are third, a point
behind but have a game in hand and host Rubin Kazan on Sunday.
Zenit's victory also spoiled the return of CSKA and Russia
goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev, who played his first competitive game
in more than seven months following a serious knee injury.
Akinfeyev, who turned 26 last Sunday, hopes to regain his
place as Russia's first-choice keeper after overcoming damaged
meniscus and torn cruciate ligaments in his left knee.
