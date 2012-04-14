MOSCOW, April 14 Zenit St Petersburg beat CSKA Moscow 2-0 in the top-of-the-table clash on Saturday to all but secure their second consecutive Russian Premier League title with five games to spare.

Zenit, coached by Italian Luciano Spalletti, need to win at Kuban Krasnodar next Saturday to clinch their third domestic title since 2007 after stretching their lead over second-placed CSKA to 14 points.

Zenit winger Vladimir Bystrov put the home team ahead with his first goal of the season midway through the second half with a diving header.

Russia captain Andrei Arshavin sealed the win a minute from time with his first for Zenit since rejoining his former club on a three-month loan from Arsenal in February.

CSKA are now in danger of losing the second Champions League spot to arch-rivals Spartak Moscow, who are third, a point behind but have a game in hand and host Rubin Kazan on Sunday.

Zenit's victory also spoiled the return of CSKA and Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev, who played his first competitive game in more than seven months following a serious knee injury.

Akinfeyev, who turned 26 last Sunday, hopes to regain his place as Russia's first-choice keeper after overcoming damaged meniscus and torn cruciate ligaments in his left knee. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alison Wildey)