Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
MOSCOW May 18 CSKA Moscow sealed the Russian title with a game to spare through a scrappy 0-0 home draw with Kuban Krasnodar on Saturday.
The lone point was enough to give the army side their first league crown since 2006 and 11th in the club's history as they now lead last season's champions Zenit St Petersburg by six points.
Zenit, who have two games left and face Volga Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, could not overtake CSKA because they have a fewer number of total victories. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John Mehaffey)
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.