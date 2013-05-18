MOSCOW May 18 CSKA Moscow sealed the Russian title with a game to spare through a scrappy 0-0 home draw with Kuban Krasnodar on Saturday.

The lone point was enough to give the army side their first league crown since 2006 and 11th in the club's history as they now lead last season's champions Zenit St Petersburg by six points.

Zenit, who have two games left and face Volga Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, could not overtake CSKA because they have a fewer number of total victories. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John Mehaffey)