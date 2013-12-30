Dec 30 The Russian Football Union (RFU) has hired former FIFA official Valentin Ivanov to replace Italian Roberto Rosetti as head of the domestic referees' department, the RFU president said on Monday.

"Valentin Ivanov doesn't need any introduction and I believe his high qualification, knowledge and experience will benefit the domestic football," Nikolai Tolstykh told a news conference.

The 52-year-old, whose father Valentin was a former Soviet striker who was joint top scorer at the 1962 World Cup in Chile and the 1960 European Championship, retired after the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Ivanov, who officiated matches at Euro 2004 in Portugal and the 2003 Confederations Cup in France, made headlines in 2006 after showing 16 cards, including four reds during a World Cup match between Portugal and Netherlands.

"I understand how difficult and demanding job I have to do," Ivanov said. "But I feel the strength to succeed in this position."

Rosetti, who was named best referee in Serie A four times and officiated the Euro 2008 final between Spain and Germany, was hired by the RFU in 2011 in a bid to improve refereeing standards in Russia but resigned this month for family reasons. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)