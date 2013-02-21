PARIS Feb 21 Burkina Faso midfielder Charles Kabore has joined Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar from Olympique Marseille, the French Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The versatile 25-year-old midfielder, who played in the recent African Nations Cup final defea by Nigeria, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Krasnodar, fourth in the Russian league table, Marseille said on their website (www.om.net).

Kabore, who has 45 international caps, played 193 games in five years for Marseille, winning the French title in 2010 and three League Cup in a row from 2010 to 2012. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)