MOSCOW, April 24 Spartak Moscow coach Valery Karpin was handed a three-game ban on Wednesday for confronting the referee in Sunday's heated derby against bitter city rivals CSKA.

The Russian FA's disciplinary committee also fined Karpin 100,000 roubles ($3,200) after he charged on to the pitch and had to be restrained by security staff in front of referee Sergei Karasev.

CSKA were fined 300,000 roubles for the unsportsmanlike conduct of their fans, who displayed a banner with a disfigured picture of former Spartak great Andrei Tikhonov.

League leaders CSKA came back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with the help of a disputed last-minute penalty. Spartak players said they were robbed.

However, Karpin was more philosophical on Wednesday.

"Well, I'll have to watch our next three matches from the stands. At least, I'll have a better view from there," the former Russia international told reporters after the hearing.

Spartak, who are fourth, trail third-placed Anzhi Makhachkala by six points with five games remaining and host the wealthy side from the North Caucasus region on Sunday. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Ken Ferris)