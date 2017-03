Nov 17 Russia striker Alexander Kerzhakov will miss the international friendly against South Korea in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday with a thigh injury.

Zenit St Petersburg forward Kerzhakov, who has scored 24 goals in 77 internationals, sustained the injury in training on the eve of Russia's 1-1 draw against Serbia in another friendly, played in Dubai on Friday.

"Forward Alexander Kerzhakov left the Russian national team's camp and returned to St Petersburg," the Russian Football Union (RFU) said in a statement. "Coach Fabio Capello decided not to risk the health of the player."

Russia qualified for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil after topping European qualifying Group F ahead of Portugal. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)