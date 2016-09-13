MOSCOW, Sept 13 Krasnodar coach Oleg Kononov has quit two days before the Russian team start their Europa League campaign, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Igor Shalimov, who had playing spells with Italian sides Inter Milan, Udinese and Napoli, has been put in temporary charge.

Shalimov's first match will be against Austrians Salzburg in the group stage of the Europa League on Thursday.

Krasnodar, bankrolled by billionaire Sergei Galitsky, are seventh in the Russian Premier League but have not won for four games. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)