Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
MOSCOW Oct 6 Krasnodar's caretaker coach Igor Shalimov has been given the job on a full-time basis, the Russian Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.
The 47-year-old has signed a contract until June 2019.
Shalimov, who represented Russia, Inter Milan and Napoli during his playing days, took charge of Krasnodar on Sept. 13 after Oleg Kononov resigned.
The team are unbeaten in six matches since, winning five of them.
Krasnodar, from the south of Russia, are sixth in the domestic league and top of Europa League Group I. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)