MOSCOW Oct 6 Krasnodar's caretaker coach Igor Shalimov has been given the job on a full-time basis, the Russian Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 47-year-old has signed a contract until June 2019.

Shalimov, who represented Russia, Inter Milan and Napoli during his playing days, took charge of Krasnodar on Sept. 13 after Oleg Kononov resigned.

The team are unbeaten in six matches since, winning five of them.

Krasnodar, from the south of Russia, are sixth in the domestic league and top of Europa League Group I. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)