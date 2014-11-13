MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar, unhappy with the lack of discipline shown by their players, have parted company with coach Viktor Goncharenko.

Arsen Papikyan, one of his assistants, will take over as caretaker.

"The level of discipline the coach instilled within the team was far too low," general director Evgeny Muravyev told the club website (fckuban.ru) on Thursday.

Belarussian Goncharenko, 37, took over in October 2013 and led the side to eighth place in the league last season.

They are fifth after 13 matches this term, eight points behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg, and were thrashed 6-0 by champions CSKA Moscow last month.

Goncharenko was previously in charge of BATE Borisov for six years, breaking the record for the youngest coach to take charge of a group-stage match in the Champions League at the age of 31. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)