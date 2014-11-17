MOSCOW Nov 17 Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar have reappointed Leonid Kuchuk as their head coach.

The 55-year-old from Belarus has signed a two-year contract, the club's website (www.fckuban.ru) said on Monday.

Kuchuk was previously in charge of the team in the first half of 2013, guiding them to fifth place in the table and European qualification for the first time in their history.

Kuchuk then joined Lokomotiv Moscow as head coach, but was sacked by the Railwaymen in September.

Kuban, fifth in the Premier League, have been without a manager since Thursday, when they parted company with Viktor Goncharenko.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Stephen Wood)