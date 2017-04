MOSCOW May 25 Coach Leonid Kuchuk has parted ways with Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar by mutual consent, the club said on their website.

The 55-year-old from Belarus took over as head coach of Kuban for the second time last November. His first stint was for the 2012-13 season.

The team have endured a wretched run of form as they have picked up only one point from their last seven matches, leaving them 10th in the table.

Andrei Sosnitski will take temporary charge of Kuban for the final two Premier League matches of the season. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Pritha Sarkar)