MOSCOW, June 10 Former Russia midfielder Dmitry Khokhlov has been appointed head coach of Kuban Krasnodar to replace the sacked Leonid Kuchuk, the Russian Premier League team said on Wednesday.

The contract with the 39-year-old will be finalized over the next few days, Kuban said on their website (www.fckuban.ru).

Khokhlov played for PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad and won 53 caps for the Russian national side. In 2010, he finished his playing career and started to work in the Dynamo Moscow coaching set-up.

Kuban finished the Russian championship in 10th place and reached the Russian Cup final in which they lost 3-1 to Lokomotiv Moscow. Kuchuk was axed last month. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Justin Palmer)