MOSCOW Jan 9 Russian Premier League club Kuban Krasnodar moved quickly to replace sacked coach Yuri Krasnozhan, naming Belarussian Leonid Kuchuk as their new boss on Wednesday.

Krasnozhan was fired on Tuesday following what Kuban said were "strategic" disagreements with club officials, despite leading the modest side to fourth place midway through the season - their best position in Russia's top flight.

Kuban becomes the fourth top flight club to change coaches since the start of a long winter break last month, joining Premier League strugglers Mordovia Saransk, Volga Nizhny Novgorod and Krylya Sovietov Samara.

The much-travelled Kuchuk, 53, who has worked for various clubs in his native Belarus, Russia and Moldova, quit Ukrainian Premier League side Arsenal Kiev last week. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John O'Brien)