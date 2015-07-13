MOSCOW, July 13 Former Russia captain Andrei Arshavin has signed a one-year deal with Kuban Krasnodar as a free agent, the Russian Premier League club said on their website (www.fckuban.ru) on Monday.

The 34-year-old midfielder, whose Zenit St Petersburg contract ended last month, scored 17 goals in 74 internationals.

He played most of his career at Zenit before moving to English side Arsenal in 2009, where he netted 23 times in 105 games. He rejoined Zenit in June 2013, after a short loan spell back at the club the previous season.

Kuban, who are based in the south and finished 10th last term, appointed a new coach in June when Dmitri Khokhlov, who once played with Arshavin for Russia, took over. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Ken Ferris)