MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar have sacked coach Dmitry Khokhlov after a disappointing opening to the domestic campaign, the club announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Kuban are bottom with four points from eight matches.

"Given the team's poor results at the start of the Russian championship and the obvious fact that things will not improve under the current training staff, Kuban's directors have come to the decision to prematurely end our working relationship with head coach Dmitry Khokhlov," the club said on www.fckuban.ru.

Former Russia midfielder Khokhlov, 39, took over as manager at the club from the south of Russia in June this year. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Ken Ferris)