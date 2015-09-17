MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar named Sergei Tashuev as their new head coach on Thursday, replacing Dmitry Khokhlov.

The contract with the 56-year-old, formerly in charge of Metallurh Donetsk and Anji Makhachkala, is for one year, with the option of a further 12 months.

"Today before training the new head coach was presented to the players and the staff," the club's website www.fckuban.ru said.

The team, from the south of Russia, are bottom of the table after earning four points from eight matches and they sacked head coach Khokhlov on Wednesday. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Clare Lovell)