MOSCOW, June 14 Former Romania and Chelsea wing back Dan Petrescu has signed a two-year contract to return as coach of Russian second-tier side Kuban Krasnodar, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old was also in charge of Kuban from 2010-12. In his first season he took them back into the Premier League and then led the team to eighth place the following campaign.

In August 2012 Petrescu took over as coach of Dynamo Moscow where he stayed until April 2014.

He then went on to take the reins of Qatari club Al-Arabi and Romanian side Tirgu Mures.

Last season Kuban finished third from bottom in the Premier League and were relegated via the playoffs. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)