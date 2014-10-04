MOSCOW Oct 4 Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow appointed Miodrag Bozovic as their head coach on Saturday.

The Railwaymen, who finished third last season, have been without a manager since Leonid Kuchuk was relieved of his duties last month following a run of poor results.

Kuchuk has not been formally dismissed and is still under contract with Lokomotiv, so 46-year-old Montenegrin Bozovic will initially take over in a caretaker role.

Bozovic has spent a number of years working in Russia and has coached Amkar Perm, FC Moscow, Dynamo Moscow and Rostov, who he helped win last season's Russian Cup.

Lokomotiv have 12 points from nine matches and are ninth in the Premier League table.

They were knocked out of the Europa League by Cypriot side Apollon Limassol in the playoff round. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)