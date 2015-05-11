MOSCOW May 11 Lokomotiv Moscow coach Miodrag Bozovic has stepped down 10 days before the team are due to play in the Russian Cup final.

The Montenegrin quit after the Railwaymen suffered a poor run of form in which they have picked up one point from their last five games and lost 3-1 to city rivals CSKA on Sunday.

Bozovic had been in charge since October. With three matches of the Premier League season to play, Lokomotiv lie seventh in the table on 39 points.

They play Kuban in the Russian Cup final on May 21.

"It is obvious that the task that was put in front of the team during the current Premier League season will not be achieved," the 46 year-old Bozovic told the club's website.

"After thinking the situation through, I have decided to step down."

Igor Cherevchenko, Bozovic's assistant, will take temporary charge of the team.