MOSCOW, June 16 Lokomotiv Moscow caretaker coach Igor Cherevchenko has been given the job on a full-time basis, the Russian Premier League club said on their website on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old was handed a one-year contract with an option for an extra year.

The former Lokomotiv defender took temporary charge last month after Miodrag Bozovic was sacked and he led the team to victory in the Russian Cup final 10 days later.

Lokomotiv finished seventh in the league last season. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)