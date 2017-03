SOFIA, March 7 Bulgaria midfielder Stanislav Manolev signed a short-term contract with Kuban Krasnodar on Friday, the day before the Russian league resumes after a three-month winter break.

"I'm really pleased because I'll be playing in a very strong championship," Manolev told reporters.

The 28-year-old, capped 36 times, was his country's joint top scorer in their unsuccessful 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign with three goals.

Manolev left PSV Eindhoven by mutual consent in January after spending four and a half years at the Dutch club.

He also had a spell on loan at Fulham in the English Premier League in the second half of the 2012-13 season.

Manolev is expected to make his Russian championship debut on Monday when ninth-placed Kuban visit Rostov who are eighth. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Tony Jimenez)