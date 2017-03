PARIS Aug 7 Stade Rennes defender Chris Mavinga has reached a deal to join Russian side Rubin Kazan, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

"An agreement has been struck between the Russian club and the player," Rennes said on their website (www.staderennais.fr) with Rubin Kazan confirming that Mavinga, who plays primarily at left back, had signed a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old Mavinga is moving for a reported fee of five million euros ($6.65 million) and will be reunited with Yann M'Vila at Rubin Kazan, following in the footsteps of his former Rennes team mate who joined the Russian side in January.

Rubin Kazan won back-to-back Russian titles from 2008 but could only finish sixth behind CSKA Moscow last season.

