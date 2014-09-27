MOSCOW, Russia, Sept 27 Dynamo Moscow's Christopher Samba was given a two-match ban by the Russian Football Union (RFS) on Saturday for making an offensive gesture towards Torpedo Moscow fans who had racially abused the Congo defender.

During the match at the Saturn stadium in Ramenskoye on Sept. 2, Torpedo fans directed racial insults towards the 30-year-old Samba who responded by raising his middle finger towards the stands.

He was substituted at halftime in the game, which Dynamo won 3-1.

On Thursday, the RFS disciplinary committee looked at the incident and punished Torpedo by ordering that the west stand, where the club's ultras sit, be closed for their next game against Kuban Krasnodar on Oct. 25.

On Saturday, the disciplinary committee considered Samba's gesture in the context of the racial abuse.

"We took into account what happened on the pitch and that he was provoked. Therefore we decided to give the lightest possible punishment," said Artur Grigoryants, head of the RFS disciplinary committee.

The French-born defender has apologised for his actions but added: "I want to play football and not have to listen to racial taunts." (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)