MOSCOW, June 7 Russia's sports minister and the mastermind of its winning bid to host the World Cup will run for election to remain head of Russian soccer's governing body, a senior football official said on Tuesday.

Vitaly Mutko became president of the Russian Football Union in a caretaker capacity last September after his predecessor was removed in a no-confidence vote after the organisation went into substantial debt.

The winner of a fresh election by the Union's conference on Sept. 24 will serve a four-year term.

"We decided to nominate Vitaly Mutko for the presidency," Igor Efremov, chairman of the the Football National League (FNL), the second tier of Russian soccer, told reporters.

The FNL nominated Mutko unanimously, Efremov said.

Mutko, a member of FIFA's Executive Committee, served as RFU president between 2005 and 2009. He was unopposed in last year's election to the post and is the only candidate to emerge so far. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)