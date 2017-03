MOSCOW, March 29 Struggling Russian side Volga Nizhny Novgorod sacked head coach Yuri Kalitvintsev and replaced him with Andrei Talalev on Saturday after poor results following the winter break.

Volga are 15th in the 16 team league and have lost their last three games, scoring two goals and conceding nine.

The 45-year-old Kalitvintsev, who had coached previously in Ukraine, took over at Volga in 2013. They finished 12th last season.

Talalaev, 41, started his coaching career with Torpedo Zil and then joined the staff at Spartak Moscow. In 2012 he became assistant to Yuri Krasnozhan at Kuban Krasnodar. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Alan Baldwin)