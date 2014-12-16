MOSCOW Dec 16 More foreign players will be allowed to feature in the Russian Premier League next season after the Russian Football Union (RFS) said on Tuesday a new quota system would come into effect.

The new rules will see clubs allowed to register 10 foreigners and 15 Russians in their squad, said a statement on the body's official website (www.rfs.ru).

The new regulations mean that all 10 foreign players would be allowed to appear on the pitch at the same time.

At present, a system of seven foreigners and four Russians is in place, meaning four players with Russian passports must appear on the pitch at any one time.

"The majority of votes at the latest executive committee meeting were in favour of the 10+15 system," said RFS president Nikolay Tolstykh.

"It is also necessary that the Russian Ministry for Sport should also approve the new legislation concerning the new limit." (editing by Justin Palmer)