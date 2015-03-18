MOSCOW, March 18 Torpedo Moscow must play two home matches behind closed doors because of the racist abuse aimed at Zenit St Petersburg forward Hulk in Sunday's Premier League match.

"Due to the offensive racial behaviour of the Torpedo fans towards Hulk we have fined the club 300,000 roubles ($4,900) and they will have to play two home league matches behind closed doors," Russian Football Union disciplinary committee chief Artur Grigoryants told reporters on Wednesday.

"If there is a repeat of this racial abuse there will be an even stronger punishment next time."

Brazil international Hulk, 28, scored the only goal for leaders Zenit in their 1-1 draw at fifth from bottom Torpedo.

It is not the first time this season that Torpedo supporters have been punished for offensive behaviour.

The club were sanctioned in September for racist chants directed at Dynamo Moscow's Christopher Samba, playing one match with part of their stadium closed.

Torpedo supporters were also found guilty in November of aiming monkey chants at Rostov's black players which resulted in the club having to play three home fixtures with part of the stadium closed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Premier League president Sergei Pryadkin vowed to hit offenders hard.

"This is not the main problem facing us but racism certainly is a problem," said Pryadkin.

"In some countries where football is very well developed this problem occurs and racism happens every week. Even in England it is a problem.

"We will take responsibility for what has happened. Together with the Russian Football Union and the Sports Ministry we will work to cut out this problem," added Pryadkin.

"We have a lot of different nationalities in our country, no other country in the world has as many, but every club unfortunately has its undesirable elements. Only tough measures will help to overcome the problem of racism." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)