MOSCOW, July 18 FIFA will ask the Russian Football Union (RFU) to provide details of the racist incident that marred Friday's match between Spartak Moscow and Ufa, soccer's world governing body said.

In the 31st minute of the first match of the new Russian Premier League season, Ufa's Ghanian midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong was subjected to monkey chants.

The former Arsenal player was sent off after he raised a finger to the crowd in response.

"FIFA will request details from the RFU on this incident," the governing body said in a statement.

"We recently reinforced our fight against discrimination in football with the introduction of a new anti-discrimination monitoring system for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers."

"We believe that the hosting of the FIFA World Cup offers a great opportunity to say no to racism and any other form of discrimination and send a clear message to the world in this regards," the statement added.

The Russia 2018 Local Organising Committee told Reuters they would be making an official comment on the incident with Frimpong later on Saturday.

"When the match was stopped, the fans started shouting 'monkey' at me," Frimpong said after the match ended in a 2-2 draw. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)