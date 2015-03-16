Soccer-Clinical Giroud earns France 3-1 win in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG, March 25 Olivier Giroud struck twice as France stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group A with an efficient 3-1 victory in Luxembourg on Saturday.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Monday Monday, March 16 Rostov 2 Kuban Krasnodar 1 Sunday, March 15 Rubin Kazan 2 Terek Groznyi 1 Spartak Moscow 1 Dynamo Moscow 0 Torpedo Moscow 1 Zenit St Petersburg 1 Saturday, March 14 CSKA Moscow 4 Mordovya Saransk 0 FC Ufa 1 Amkar Perm 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Arsenal Tula 1 Friday, March 13 FK Krasnodar 1 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 19 14 3 2 45 11 45 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 19 13 1 5 44 17 40 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Moscow 18 11 2 5 39 21 35 4 FK Krasnodar 19 10 5 4 30 18 35 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiv Moscow 19 9 6 4 21 13 33 ------------------------- 6 Rubin Kazan 19 9 6 4 26 19 33 7 Spartak Moscow 19 9 5 5 28 23 32 8 Kuban Krasnodar 19 6 9 4 19 21 27 9 Terek Groznyi 19 7 4 8 20 18 25 10 Mordovya Saransk 19 6 3 10 13 30 21 11 FC Ufa 19 4 7 8 16 25 19 12 Torpedo Moscow 19 3 7 9 16 33 16 ------------------------- 13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 19 4 2 13 16 30 14 14 Arsenal Tula 19 4 2 13 11 26 14 ------------------------- 15 Amkar Perm 18 3 5 10 13 30 14 16 Rostov 19 3 5 11 17 39 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group A matches on Saturday Saturday, March 25 Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0 Luxembourg 1 France 3 Sweden 4 Belarus 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 France 5 4 1 0 10 3 13 ------------------------- 2 Sweden 5 3 1 1 10 3 10 3 Bulgaria 5 3 0 2 8 10 9 4 Netherlands 5 2 1 2 8 6 7 5 Belarus 5 0 2 3 2 10 2 6 Luxembourg 5 0 1 4 6 12 1 1: Final tournament