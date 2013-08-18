Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 CSKA Moscow 1 Kuban Krasnodar 0 FK Krasnodar 1 Dynamo Moscow 1 Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 Tom Tomsk 0 Spartak Moscow 0 Rubin Kazan 0 Saturday, August 17 Terek Groznyi 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Ural Yekaterinenburg 0 Amkar Perm 0 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Moscow 5 3 2 0 10 4 11 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 5 3 2 0 7 4 11 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 5 3 1 1 10 5 10 4 Rostov 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 5 Lokomotiv Moscow 5 3 1 1 9 6 10 ------------------------- 6 Dynamo Moscow 5 2 2 1 7 8 8 ------------------------- 7 Rubin Kazan 5 1 4 0 3 2 7 8 Amkar Perm 5 1 3 1 4 3 6 9 Kuban Krasnodar 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 10 Krylya Sovietov Samara 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 11 FK Krasnodar 5 1 2 2 7 9 5 12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 ------------------------- 13 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 14 Terek Groznyi 5 0 2 3 2 5 2 ------------------------- 15 Anzhi Makhachkala 5 0 2 3 4 9 2 16 Tom Tomsk 5 0 0 5 2 10 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 19 Rostov v FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod (1600)